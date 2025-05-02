Left Menu

Bengaluru and Mangaluru: Crime Cases Stir Concerns

Two distinct cases of alleged harassment and controversial social media behavior in Karnataka's Bengaluru and Mangaluru, respectively, spark police investigations. An incident involving assault on a woman and anti-national comments made online shed light on growing security and social challenges in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:26 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Bengaluru's Marathahally area, a late-night incident on April 30 has led to a police investigation after a woman was allegedly harassed by an unidentified man. The assailant reportedly approached the victim near the Eco World gate, striking her from behind before fleeing on a two-wheeler, as per Whitefield DCP Shivakumar.

A case has been filed under sections 74 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, with authorities endeavoring to identify and apprehend the suspect. Meanwhile, in Mangaluru, a separate case involving a dietician drew attention due to anti-national and anti-Hindu posts on social media.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal disclosed that swift action was taken against the dietician, Atifa, following her controversial remarks. The police have seized her mobile phone for forensic inspection, as investigations continue, bolstered by previous actions against inflammatory online content. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

