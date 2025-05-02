Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Orders Firm Action after Nainital Incident

In response to a serious crime incident in Nainital, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed urgent and stringent measures against lawbreakers, ensuring victim safety, and monitoring the situation closely. Authorities are taking actions to prevent social media-fueled unrest, maintaining peace and unity in Devbhoomi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:02 IST
Uttarakhand CM Orders Firm Action after Nainital Incident
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: Uttarakhand CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a crucial meeting with senior officials at his official residence to address recent incidents in Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar. The CM emphasized the need for strict measures and assured the victim of complete security, while officials were instructed to handle the situation with utmost sensitivity.

The Chief Minister issued a stern warning against those spreading rumors on social media, stating that any such anarchic elements would face immediate identification and legal action. He reinforced that any attempts to disrupt the unity or sacred identity of Uttarakhand would be met with severe repercussions.

Following an alleged rape case that heightened tensions in Nainital, Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Narayan Meena confirmed the arrest of the accused and assured the public that the area remains under control. Meena urged tourists to visit Nainital, highlighting that the police have ensured peace and security in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025