Uttarakhand CM Orders Firm Action after Nainital Incident

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a crucial meeting with senior officials at his official residence to address recent incidents in Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar. The CM emphasized the need for strict measures and assured the victim of complete security, while officials were instructed to handle the situation with utmost sensitivity.

The Chief Minister issued a stern warning against those spreading rumors on social media, stating that any such anarchic elements would face immediate identification and legal action. He reinforced that any attempts to disrupt the unity or sacred identity of Uttarakhand would be met with severe repercussions.

Following an alleged rape case that heightened tensions in Nainital, Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Narayan Meena confirmed the arrest of the accused and assured the public that the area remains under control. Meena urged tourists to visit Nainital, highlighting that the police have ensured peace and security in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)