Zuckerberg Testifies in Landmark Youth Social Media Addiction Trial

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, testifies in a landmark trial over youth social media addiction, facing accusations of knowingly allowing users under 13 on Instagram and Facebook. The case raises questions about the effects of social media on mental health and the tech companies' responsibility in safeguarding youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 03:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 03:03 IST
Zuckerberg Testifies in Landmark Youth Social Media Addiction Trial
trial

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, faced intense scrutiny during a landmark trial addressing youth social media addiction, asserting that children under 13 are not allowed on Facebook and Instagram. However, lawyers presented evidence indicating young users might be a crucial demographic for these platforms.

The case centers around a California woman suing Instagram and YouTube over claims that social media usage as a child harmed her mental health. Internal Meta documents were presented, suggesting the companies profited by encouraging children to use their services, despite knowing potential negative impacts on mental health.

Meta and Google refute the allegations, citing efforts to improve user safety. As more cases are brought forward across the U.S., a verdict against tech giants like Meta could challenge their historical legal defense against claims related to user harm, amid growing global concerns over young users' well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

