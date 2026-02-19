Left Menu

Zuckerberg Faces Scrutiny in Landmark Social Media Addiction Trial

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended himself in court against claims of misleading Congress about Meta's app designs amid a trial over youth social media addiction. The case highlights the global scrutiny social media companies face for their alleged negative impact on children's mental health.

Updated: 19-02-2026 01:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 01:00 IST
Zuckerberg Faces Scrutiny in Landmark Social Media Addiction Trial
In a high-profile court appearance, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended himself against accusations of misleading Congress about the design impacts of social media platforms. This ongoing trial in Los Angeles centers around claims of youth social media addiction.

Zuckerberg was questioned on prior statements to Congress, made in 2024, where he insisted no company intention aimed at maximizing app usage time. Emails from 2014 and 2015 presented in court, however, suggested otherwise. Zuckerberg acknowledged past objectives focusing on user engagement but claimed updated approaches have since been adopted.

The trial could have significant implications for Meta and other tech giants. A decision against Meta may not only result in damages but also challenge Big Tech's defenses against user harm claims. The case is part of a broader global debate on the responsibilities of social media companies towards young users' mental health.

