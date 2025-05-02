NTPC Green Energy Achieves Full Operation of Gujarat Solar Project
NTPC Green Energy announced that its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, has commenced full commercial operations for its 150 MW solar project in Gujarat. The project was completed in three phases, with the final phase achieving operational status in April 2025, as confirmed by GEDA.
On Friday, NTPC Green Energy confirmed that NTPC Renewable Energy, its subsidiary, has fully launched commercial operations for the 150 MW Gujarat Solar Photovoltaic (PV) project.
The project's phased rollout saw its initial 60 MW capacity and subsequent 30 MW capacity commence operations in July and December of 2024, respectively, as per regulatory briefs.
The latest phase, completing the project's total capacity, was officially declared operational from April 16, 2025, following a certificate from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency.
