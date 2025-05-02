Left Menu

Apollo Global Management reported a 5% increase in first-quarter profit, driven by higher fees from asset management and capital solutions, with assets under management rising to $785 billion. Despite current economic uncertainties, Apollo remains stable and well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities, with $64 billion in unspent capital.

Apollo Global Booms Amid Market Volatility
Apollo Global Management has reported a notable 5% increase in its first-quarter profits. The boost in profit is primarily driven by higher fees earned through asset management and various capital solutions, notably debt and equity underwriting. The alternative asset manager successfully brought in significant inflows amounting to $43 billion.

The firm's assets under management have surged 17% to reach $785 billion, edging Apollo closer to its ambitious targets of managing $1 trillion by 2026 and $1.5 trillion by 2029. These results come amid a challenging economic climate marked by heightened volatility due to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies, which have shaken markets globally.

Despite these challenges, Apollo, alongside its peers in the asset management industry, continues to earn significant fees from its managed assets, ensuring a stable revenue stream. The company's CEO, Marc Rowan, emphasized Apollo's advantageous position to withstand market turbulence, supported by its solid capital reserves and a strategic pipeline poised for future investment opportunities.

