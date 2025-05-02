Left Menu

Indian Overseas Bank Surges Ahead with 30% Profit Increase

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) reported a 30% rise in net profit to Rs 1,051 crore for the March quarter, thanks to lower bad loans and increased interest income. The bank plans to raise Rs 4,000 crore, reducing government shareholding to 90%. Asset quality improved with gross NPAs down to 2.14%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Chennai | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:56 IST
Indian Overseas Bank Surges Ahead with 30% Profit Increase
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has reported a 30% increase in net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 1,051 crore. This growth is attributed to a decrease in bad loans and a rise in interest income.

The bank's Managing Director and CEO, Ajay Kumar Srivastava, announced expectations of 13-14% growth in various sectors during the current financial year. The lender plans to raise Rs 4,000 crore, which will bring the Government of India's shareholding down to 90% from 94.61%.

On asset quality, the bank's gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) have improved to 2.14% of gross advances. The bank's total income for the entire financial year rose significantly, contributing to a robust overall performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025