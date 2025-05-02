Indian Overseas Bank Surges Ahead with 30% Profit Increase

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has reported a 30% increase in net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 1,051 crore. This growth is attributed to a decrease in bad loans and a rise in interest income.

The bank's Managing Director and CEO, Ajay Kumar Srivastava, announced expectations of 13-14% growth in various sectors during the current financial year. The lender plans to raise Rs 4,000 crore, which will bring the Government of India's shareholding down to 90% from 94.61%.

On asset quality, the bank's gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) have improved to 2.14% of gross advances. The bank's total income for the entire financial year rose significantly, contributing to a robust overall performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)