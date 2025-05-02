Indian Overseas Bank Surges Ahead with 30% Profit Increase
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) reported a 30% rise in net profit to Rs 1,051 crore for the March quarter, thanks to lower bad loans and increased interest income. The bank plans to raise Rs 4,000 crore, reducing government shareholding to 90%. Asset quality improved with gross NPAs down to 2.14%.
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has reported a 30% increase in net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 1,051 crore. This growth is attributed to a decrease in bad loans and a rise in interest income.
The bank's Managing Director and CEO, Ajay Kumar Srivastava, announced expectations of 13-14% growth in various sectors during the current financial year. The lender plans to raise Rs 4,000 crore, which will bring the Government of India's shareholding down to 90% from 94.61%.
On asset quality, the bank's gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) have improved to 2.14% of gross advances. The bank's total income for the entire financial year rose significantly, contributing to a robust overall performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana Secures Mega Investments in AI and T&D Sectors
China's Beef and Dairy Sectors: Signs of Recovery Amid Challenges
China Condemns U.S. Actions Against Maritime Sectors
AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors
India and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Strategic Partnership Across Multiple Sectors