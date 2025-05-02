OPEC+ Reschedules Key Oil Production Meeting
The crucial meeting of eight OPEC+ countries to decide their June oil production policy has been rescheduled to Saturday from Monday, according to three sources. The reason for the change remains unclear.
OPEC+ has advanced its pivotal meeting on oil production policy from Monday to Saturday, three informed sources disclosed to Reuters.
The session, involving eight member countries, will focus on determining the oil production strategy for June.
The rationale behind this sudden rescheduling has not yet been revealed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
