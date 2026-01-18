Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir: Infrastructure Boom & Policy Reforms Transforming the Region

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo highlights the ongoing infrastructure and policy transformation in Jammu & Kashmir. Projects worth Rs 4.12 lakh crore are under implementation, focusing on connectivity, power, and social security. Key reforms include new criminal and labor laws, aiming to boost economic growth and social integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-01-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 22:34 IST
Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing a transformative wave of infrastructure and policy reforms, according to Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo. In an exclusive interview, Dulloo revealed that projects amounting to Rs 4.12 lakh crore are being executed across sectors including connectivity, power, and social security.

The completion of significant projects like the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link marks a key milestone. Concurrently, the power sector is advancing with schemes to minimize transmission losses, while the removal of restrictions under the Indus Water Treaty accelerates hydropower projects.

Additionally, new criminal laws and labor reform policies are contributing to economic and social welfare, backing Dulloo's assertion that Jammu and Kashmir is emerging as a top-performing region. Efforts continue to ensure tangible benefits reach the local populace amid the emphasis on healthcare, education, and industry growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

