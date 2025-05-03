Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma extends greetings on World Press Freedom Day

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extended his greetings on Saturday on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day. He emphasised the essential role of independent journalism in a democratic society. In a message shared on X, Sharma said, "Heartfelt greetings to everyone on World Press Freedom Day. Independent journalism is the cornerstone of democracy, playing a vital role in empowering society. On this occasion, let us all come together and pledge to uphold the dignity and freedom of journalism."

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, following the recommendation of UNESCO's General Conference. Since then, 3 May, the anniversary of the Declaration of Windhoek is celebrated worldwide as World Press Freedom Day. May 3 acts as a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom. It is also a day of reflection among media professionals about issues of press freedom and professional ethics. It is an opportunity to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom; assess the state of press freedom throughout the world; defend the media from attacks on their independence; and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

On 7 May 2025, on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day 2025, Brussels will host a high-level global event at the Bozar Centre for Fine Arts, focusing on "Information as a Public Good in the Age of AI." The one-day gathering will explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping journalism, with global experts discussing challenges and opportunities at the intersection of technology and media freedom. Additionally, from 5 to 6 May, the city will feature Days of Action events, independently organised by civil society groups, universities, and international organisations to promote media freedom and access to information. (ANI)

