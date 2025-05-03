Bhopal Rape Case Accused Shot Amid Escape Attempt

The principal suspect in a high-profile rape and blackmail case in Bhopal suffered a gunshot wound after attempting to seize a police officer's weapon during an escape attempt, officials confirmed.

Identified as Farhan, the accused was en route to collect evidence at a former residence shared with another suspect. He asked officers to stop the vehicle under the pretense of needing a restroom break, then tried to grab a pistol from the accompanying officer.

During the ensuing struggle, a shot was fired, injuring Farhan in the leg. He was promptly taken to Hamidia Hospital for treatment. Deputy Commissioner of Police Priyanka Shukla explained the situation and confirmed ongoing investigations. This case has involved five victims whose complaints have resulted in numerous arrests and the formation of special investigation teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)