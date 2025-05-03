Left Menu

Heist of Happiness: Gold Worth Rs 21 Lakh Stolen After Wedding

A newlywed woman's gold ornaments, valued at Rs 21 lakh, were stolen from her husband's home in Kerala's Kannur district, just a day post-wedding. Police are investigating, suspecting inside knowledge. Forensic experts and a dog squad are aiding the probe, as nearby CCTV footage is reviewed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling turn of events in Kerala's Kannur district, gold ornaments worth Rs 21 lakh were stolen from a newlywed bride just a day following her wedding. The valuables, totaling 30 sovereigns, disappeared from the groom's home in the Payyanur area, as reported by local police authorities on Saturday.

The investigation has been launched by Payannur police after the bride lodged a complaint. Officials suspect insiders familiar with the family's movements could be involved. Consequently, visitors and workers who were present around the time of the wedding are under strict scrutiny.

Complicating the investigation, the house lacked CCTV cameras. However, police are actively collecting surveillance footage from neighboring properties and local shops. To bolster the gathering of evidence, forensic experts and a canine unit visited the crime scene on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

