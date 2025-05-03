India's Innovation Ecosystem Boosted by Strategic IP Initiatives at National Workshop

A significant national workshop, 'Driving Innovation with IP: Strategic Approaches to Commercialization,' was organized to commemorate World Intellectual Property Day 2025. Held at the historic Faculty Hall, IISc, the event was a joint effort by the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

The workshop, supported by several key institutions, brought together over 750 participants including academia, research, startups, industry experts, and government officials. Commodore Amit Rastogi (Retd.), CMD of NRDC, delivered an impactful keynote, highlighting NRDC's initiatives such as NETRA and blended financing aimed at enhancing Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs).

Prominent figures including Prof. Govindan Rangarajan and Ms. Manjushree N attended, advocating for increased academia-industry collaboration. The event also included the signing of significant agreements to facilitate tech commercialization. Expert discussions focused on IP management strategies crucial for national and global progress.

