India's Innovation Ecosystem Boosted by Strategic IP Initiatives at National Workshop
A national workshop titled 'Driving Innovation with IP: Strategic Approaches to Commercialization' was held to celebrate World Intellectual Property Day 2025. It gathered industry leaders to discuss IP management, commercialization, and academia-industry collaboration. Keynote speakers announced new initiatives to support national development and global competitiveness.
- Country:
- India
A significant national workshop, 'Driving Innovation with IP: Strategic Approaches to Commercialization,' was organized to commemorate World Intellectual Property Day 2025. Held at the historic Faculty Hall, IISc, the event was a joint effort by the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.
The workshop, supported by several key institutions, brought together over 750 participants including academia, research, startups, industry experts, and government officials. Commodore Amit Rastogi (Retd.), CMD of NRDC, delivered an impactful keynote, highlighting NRDC's initiatives such as NETRA and blended financing aimed at enhancing Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs).
Prominent figures including Prof. Govindan Rangarajan and Ms. Manjushree N attended, advocating for increased academia-industry collaboration. The event also included the signing of significant agreements to facilitate tech commercialization. Expert discussions focused on IP management strategies crucial for national and global progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Intel's New CEO Reshapes Leadership to Spark Innovation
Blending Business with Leisure: Crowne Plaza Leads the Way in Travel Innovation
Tech Titans Collaborate: Modi and Musk Discuss Innovation
India's Electronics Revolution: A Decade of Growth and Innovation
HMEL and IIT Kanpur Join Forces for Energy Innovations