India Bolsters Defense with New Air Systems amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan

The Indian Army is advancing its military capabilities by seeking procurement of next-generation shoulder-fired Very Short Range Air Defence Systems to target enemy aircraft, helicopters, and drones. The tender, placed under the 'Make in India' initiative, specifies the need for 48 launchers and 85 missiles, defense officials have confirmed.

In a swift response to unprovoked small-arms firing from the Pakistan Army on the night of April 25-26, Indian forces have firmly retaliated across the LoC in areas including Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor sectors. The continued border skirmishes highlight the ongoing volatility in the region.

Escalating tensions, India has enforced a significant airspace restriction by banning all aircraft registered in Pakistan from entering its skies, tightening security after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. The closure, detailed in a formal Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), will persist from April 30 to May 23.

Amidst these developments, military leaders from India and Pakistan engaged in dialogue via a hotline to discuss the repeated ceasefire violations initiated by Pakistan. Indian defense sources indicated a stern warning was issued to Pakistan against these breaches along the LoC and the international border.

(With inputs from agencies.)