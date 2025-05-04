Putin Affirms No Nuclear Necessity
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that there was no need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. In a broadcasted interview, he expressed hope this would remain the case and emphasized that Russia has the capability to conclude the conflict logically.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-05-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 13:04 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in a broadcast that there is currently no necessity to deploy nuclear weapons in the conflict with Ukraine.
Speaking in an upcoming interview with Russian state television, Putin addressed the ongoing situation by stating his hope that the need will not arise in the future.
He stressed that Russia possesses both the strength and means to bring the Ukraine conflict to a logical and decisive end.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- nuclear
- weapons
- Ukraine
- Russia
- conflict
- interview
- television
- logical
- conclusion
Advertisement