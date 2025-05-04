Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Envisions Transformative Role for Farmers in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized the transformative role of farmers in the state's development, highlighting increased food grain production and urging advancements in seed quality, agricultural innovations, and organic farming. He also stressed transparency and technology in farm subsidy distribution and procurement systems during a recent Agriculture Department review meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-05-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 15:20 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a strategic focus on enhancing the role of farmers in the state's growth. During a recent meeting with the Agriculture Department, he outlined the need for farmers to transition from mere beneficiaries to active partners in state development initiatives.

The Chief Minister highlighted a significant increase in the state's contribution to national food grain production, up from 557 lakh metric tonnes in 2016-17 to over 725 lakh metric tonnes anticipated in 2024-25. He emphasized improving seed quality and called for climate-specific seed development to enhance agricultural outputs.

Adityanath called for transparency in farm subsidy processes, urging technological advancements in agricultural practices. He highlighted organic farming and millet promotion and pushed for stronger procurement systems. The CM noted that more than 2.81 crore farmers have benefited from the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

