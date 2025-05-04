Yogi Adityanath Envisions Transformative Role for Farmers in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a strategic focus on enhancing the role of farmers in the state's growth. During a recent meeting with the Agriculture Department, he outlined the need for farmers to transition from mere beneficiaries to active partners in state development initiatives.

The Chief Minister highlighted a significant increase in the state's contribution to national food grain production, up from 557 lakh metric tonnes in 2016-17 to over 725 lakh metric tonnes anticipated in 2024-25. He emphasized improving seed quality and called for climate-specific seed development to enhance agricultural outputs.

Adityanath called for transparency in farm subsidy processes, urging technological advancements in agricultural practices. He highlighted organic farming and millet promotion and pushed for stronger procurement systems. The CM noted that more than 2.81 crore farmers have benefited from the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

