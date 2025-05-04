Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over New Temple's 'Jagannath Dham' Status in West Bengal

The Chief Servitor of Puri Jagannath Temple has criticized the West Bengal government's decision to declare a new temple as 'Jagannath Dham.' He calls it a political stunt, arguing it misleads devotees and strays from sacred texts that recognize only four dhams, including Puri's Jagannath Dham.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 16:51 IST
Daitapati Bhabani Das Mohapatra, Chief Servitor of Jagannath Temple of Puri (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Servitor of the revered Puri Jagannath Temple has fiercely opposed the West Bengal government's recent move to designate the newly constructed Jagannath temple in Digha as 'Jagannath Dham.' Labeling the decision a 'political stunt,' Chief Servitor Daitapati Bhabani Das Mohapatra, speaking to ANI, emphasized that sacred texts acknowledge only four dhaams, with no provision for additional sites being named as such.

Mohapatra lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led government, accusing it of arrogance and politically motivated actions. He appealed for retracting the designation, saying, 'Our community is hurt by this controversy, and sacred texts only mention four dhaams.' He insisted that naming the Digha site as a 'dham' was erroneous and a misunderstanding of religious doctrine.

Prominent figures such as Padma Shri awardee sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik and BJP MP Sambit Patra joined the opposition, stressing that religious sentiment and historical correctness were at stake. They contended that Puri is the sole legitimate Jagannath Dham and urged the West Bengal government to reconsider its decision to prevent misleading devotees worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

