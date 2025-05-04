Tensions Rise as BJP Urges Action Against Pakistan Following Pahalgam Terror Attack
In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, BJP protests in Hyderabad urge action against Pakistan. Meanwhile, leaders and military chiefs convene with PM Modi to address cross-border terrorism concerns, while AIMIM leader Owaisi demands decisive government measures to ensure justice for victims.
- Country:
- India
BJP workers staged protests at Hyderabad's Charminar on Sunday, raising slogans against the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 dead. Protesters called for the expulsion of Pakistani nationals and held placards supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on national security.
BJP leader T Uma Mahendra criticized the frequent arrests of terrorists in Hyderabad, suggesting the city is a safe haven. He urged state authorities and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi to identify and deport Pakistanis. Owaisi, meanwhile, spoke in Bihar's Darbhanga, urging the central government to act decisively against cross-border terrorism.
Amid escalating Indo-Pak tensions, high-profile meetings were held between military officials and PM Modi, underscoring India's resolve to combat terrorism. The government granted the armed forces full authority to determine the most effective response to the Pahalgam attack, reaffirming its commitment to national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
