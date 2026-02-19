Pakistan has entered into a landmark agreement with the United States aimed at the redevelopment of New York's iconic Roosevelt Hotel. According to documents reviewed by Reuters, this venture marks a significant collaboration between the two nations.

The development agreement was formalized with the signing of a memorandum of understanding on Thursday. This step forward took place shortly after receiving the green light from Pakistan's cabinet. Sources reveal that this agreement will enable Islamabad to capitalize on its investment in one of its most valuable international assets.

The joint venture not only signifies the strengthening of economic ties between Pakistan and the United States but also represents a strategically beneficial move for Pakistan, which is set to enhance its overseas investment portfolio through this redevelopment project.

