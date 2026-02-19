Pakistan and U.S. Collaborate to Redevelop New York’s Roosevelt Hotel
Pakistan and the United States have reached an agreement to redevelop New York's Roosevelt Hotel. This deal, confirmed by official documents and sources, involves a memorandum of understanding, signed after Pakistan's cabinet approval, aiming to unlock the value of one of Pakistan's prime overseas investments.
Pakistan has entered into a landmark agreement with the United States aimed at the redevelopment of New York's iconic Roosevelt Hotel. According to documents reviewed by Reuters, this venture marks a significant collaboration between the two nations.
The development agreement was formalized with the signing of a memorandum of understanding on Thursday. This step forward took place shortly after receiving the green light from Pakistan's cabinet. Sources reveal that this agreement will enable Islamabad to capitalize on its investment in one of its most valuable international assets.
The joint venture not only signifies the strengthening of economic ties between Pakistan and the United States but also represents a strategically beneficial move for Pakistan, which is set to enhance its overseas investment portfolio through this redevelopment project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Qualcomm Fuels India's Research Ambitions with Rs 90 Crore Investment
India-UAE Strengthen Ties with AI and Investment Collaborations
Argentina Extends Deadline for Large Investment Incentive Regime
Andhra Pradesh Boosts Investment with 27 Mega Projects
Andhra Pradesh: A New Era of Investment and Tourism Development