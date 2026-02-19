Pakistan's Ambitious Push for Local Smartphone Manufacturing

The government of Pakistan is making strategic moves to enhance its local manufacturing sector by offering enticing incentives to international smartphone producers. This initiative, aimed particularly at major players such as iPhone, is part of a broader effort to stimulate the national economy.

While the proposal has caught the attention of the tech world, no definitive plans have been made by iPhone to begin manufacturing within the country. This underscores the government's commitment to bringing significant international brands to its local landscape.

