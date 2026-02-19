Left Menu

Pakistan's Ambitious Push for Local Smartphone Manufacturing

The Pakistan government plans to offer incentives to global smartphone manufacturers, encouraging them to produce phones locally. Although the initiative includes major brands like iPhone, there are currently no plans by the company to begin manufacturing in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The government of Pakistan is making strategic moves to enhance its local manufacturing sector by offering enticing incentives to international smartphone producers. This initiative, aimed particularly at major players such as iPhone, is part of a broader effort to stimulate the national economy.

While the proposal has caught the attention of the tech world, no definitive plans have been made by iPhone to begin manufacturing within the country. This underscores the government's commitment to bringing significant international brands to its local landscape.

Subscribers using an earlier story filed under FES32 are requested to note the update under FES36, which clarifies the government's ongoing discussions and future aspirations in the tech manufacturing landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

