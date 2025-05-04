Unruly Passenger Incident Reported on IndiGo Flight

An unruly incident occurred aboard IndiGo flight 6E 6404, traveling from Delhi to Shirdi, as a passenger reportedly misbehaved with a cabin crew member. In an official statement released on Sunday, the airline confirmed that the disruptive individual was handed over to security upon the flight's arrival.

IndiGo emphasized the actions taken were in line with standard operational protocols, stating that the passenger was officially declared unruly. The airline maintained its stance on providing a safe and respectful environment for all passengers and staff, expressing regret for any inconvenience caused by the incident.

As the situation continues to develop, additional information is anticipated. The airline's commitment remains steadfast in ensuring thorough handling of matters concerning passenger conduct. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)