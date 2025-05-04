Congress Faces Criticism Over Ajay Rai's Remarks on Rafale Jets
Congress leader Ajay Rai faced backlash from BJP leaders after mocking the government's handling of the Pahalgam attack and Rafale jets. BJP accused the Congress of spreading Pakistani propaganda. Former diplomat KP Fabian cautioned against trivializing national security, urging collective support for government decisions.
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai sparked controversy on Sunday after he criticized the central government's inaction following the Pahalgam terror attack. Highlighting the unused Rafale fighter jets adorned with 'nimbu mirchi' (lemon and chillies) for protection, Rai questioned the government's anti-terrorism commitment.
BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari took a strong stance against Rai, accusing the Congress of becoming the 'official spokesperson' for Pakistan's terror agenda. Bhandari emphasized a recurring pattern where Congress leaders undermine the government's actions against terrorism.
BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla also condemned Rai's remarks, suggesting Congress prioritizes electoral gains over national interests. Former diplomat KP Fabian and Shiv Sena's Shaina NC urged a unified stand on national security issues, criticizing the Congress's approach as trivializing serious matters.
