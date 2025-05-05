Karnataka Launches Comprehensive Census for Scheduled Castes

In a significant move, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the launch of a comprehensive census focused on the Scheduled Castes (SCs). Speaking on Monday, Siddaramaiah revealed the formation of a one-man committee dedicated to this task, headed by retired High Court judge Nagamohan Das.

The committee's responsibility is to collect precise data on the state's 101 SC sub-castes, which will guide the government in deciding on internal reservations for these groups. This initiative aligns with a recent Supreme Court decision granting states the authority to establish internal reservations.

During a press briefing in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah emphasized the inadequacies of previous reports, noting that the data from the 2011 Census was outdated and lacked specificity on sub-caste distribution. To mitigate these issues, the government is conducting door-to-door surveys with the help of 65,000 trained teachers and supervisors, alongside options for online self-declaration.

