Left Menu

Karnataka Launches Comprehensive Census for Scheduled Castes

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a new census for Scheduled Castes with a focus on internal reservation. A one-man committee, led by retired Justice Nagamohan Das, will collect detailed data on 101 SC sub-castes. This initiative follows a Supreme Court ruling empowering states to implement internal reservations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 13:30 IST
Karnataka Launches Comprehensive Census for Scheduled Castes
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the launch of a comprehensive census focused on the Scheduled Castes (SCs). Speaking on Monday, Siddaramaiah revealed the formation of a one-man committee dedicated to this task, headed by retired High Court judge Nagamohan Das.

The committee's responsibility is to collect precise data on the state's 101 SC sub-castes, which will guide the government in deciding on internal reservations for these groups. This initiative aligns with a recent Supreme Court decision granting states the authority to establish internal reservations.

During a press briefing in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah emphasized the inadequacies of previous reports, noting that the data from the 2011 Census was outdated and lacked specificity on sub-caste distribution. To mitigate these issues, the government is conducting door-to-door surveys with the help of 65,000 trained teachers and supervisors, alongside options for online self-declaration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025