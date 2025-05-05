Left Menu

Delhi Launches 'Mahila Maha Jan Sunwai' to Fast-Track Women's Justice

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, alongside NCW Chairperson Vijaya K Rahatkar, inaugurated the 'Mahila Maha Jan Sunwai' camp, a five-day initiative aimed at delivering quick justice for women in distress. Gupta also introduced MedLEaPR to improve efficiency in India's criminal justice system, highlighting efforts to modernize and streamline processes.

05-05-2025
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya K Rahatkar have kicked off the 'Mahila Maha Jan Sunwai' camp, a five-day event designed to expedite pending cases of women in distress. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to providing swift justice for women in need.

Speaking to the media, Gupta lauded the NCW's efforts, stressing the camp's significance in the capital. "All actions are being taken quickly, ensuring justice for distressed women," she stated. Gupta also noted the potential formation of a dedicated Women's Commission to enhance hearing processes for women's issues.

In a related development, Gupta launched the MedLEaPR system, aimed at boosting the efficiency of India's criminal justice process. This move aligns with recent legislative changes intended to modernize the system, addressing delays and discrepancies that have plagued it. Gupta affirmed that MedLEaPR would enhance coordination and reduce inefficiencies, marking a transformative step for the nation's legal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

