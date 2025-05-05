HomeFirst Finance: Navigating Growth and Stability in FY25

Mumbai, India – HomeFirst Finance Company reported a robust financial performance for the fiscal year 2025, marked by a substantial growth in Assets Under Management (AUM), reaching Rs 12,713 crore, a 31.1% increase year-over-year. The company also posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 382 crore, registering a 25% growth year-over-year.

Despite the volatile market conditions, HomeFirst maintained stable asset quality. Gross Non-Performing Assets remained flat at 1.7%. The company attributed its success to careful risk management and a focus on expanding its reach in affordable housing markets across India, adding 40 new touchpoints over the year.

Looking ahead, HomeFirst remains committed to driving sustainable growth and strengthening its capital base, recently securing Rs 1,250 crore via a Qualified Institutional Placement. The company embraces digital innovations, with a significant shift towards online transactions, capturing the market's evolving dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)