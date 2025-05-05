Left Menu

HomeFirst Finance: Navigating Growth and Stability in FY25

HomeFirst Finance has achieved significant growth and stability in FY25, with Assets Under Management (AUM) reaching Rs 12,713 Cr, a 31.1% increase year-over-year. The company's profits and asset quality have remained strong, supported by strategic expansions and technology-driven solutions in the affordable housing finance sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:03 IST
Mumbai, India – HomeFirst Finance Company reported a robust financial performance for the fiscal year 2025, marked by a substantial growth in Assets Under Management (AUM), reaching Rs 12,713 crore, a 31.1% increase year-over-year. The company also posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 382 crore, registering a 25% growth year-over-year.

Despite the volatile market conditions, HomeFirst maintained stable asset quality. Gross Non-Performing Assets remained flat at 1.7%. The company attributed its success to careful risk management and a focus on expanding its reach in affordable housing markets across India, adding 40 new touchpoints over the year.

Looking ahead, HomeFirst remains committed to driving sustainable growth and strengthening its capital base, recently securing Rs 1,250 crore via a Qualified Institutional Placement. The company embraces digital innovations, with a significant shift towards online transactions, capturing the market's evolving dynamics.

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

