Saudi Arabia's Expanding Deficit: A Vision 2030 Impact
Saudi Arabia's deficit widened to $15.65 billion in Q1 of 2025, driven by an 18% drop in oil revenues. The kingdom's public spending rose, pushing the deficit. Despite increasing non-oil revenues, Saudi Arabia forecasts further deficits as it invests in Vision 2030 to diversify its economy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:58 IST
In the first quarter of 2025, Saudi Arabia's deficit rose to an alarming $15.65 billion compared to $3.30 billion a year prior, largely due to an 18% decline in oil revenues.
The kingdom, a leading global oil exporter, also experienced a 10% dip in total revenues, while public spending increased by 5%, according to its finance ministry.
Despite non-oil revenues witnessing a modest 2% rise, Saudi Arabia projects a budget deficit of 101 billion riyals in 2025, emphasizing continued financial challenges amid its Vision 2030 economic transformation efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Women at the Heart of Jordan’s Creative Economy: UN Pushes for Gender Equity
Goldman Sachs: Indian Economy Shielded But Stock Markets Entwined with US
Competition Commission's Role in the Digital Economy Under Review
Driving Skills Forward: NSDC Partners with Rapido to Boost Gig Economy
Global Economy Shifts: Tariffs Trigger Turbulence