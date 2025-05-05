Left Menu

Pangi: Himachal's First Natural Farming Sub-Division

The agriculture department in Himachal Pradesh is working to certify Pangi in Chamba district as a natural farming sub-division. A dedicated committee has been established to conduct a survey under the Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana for Large Area Certification. This certification aims to promote sustainable agriculture and boost rural economies.

Updated: 05-05-2025 19:07 IST
The agriculture department of Himachal Pradesh has embarked on a significant initiative to certify Pangi, located in the Chamba district, as a natural farming sub-division, announced a top government official on Monday.

Under the Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana (PK3Y), a dedicated committee has been formed to conduct a comprehensive survey for Large Area Certification in Pangi. This certification will fall under the Participatory Guarantee Scheme (PGS), the state's agriculture secretary C Paulrasu confirmed.

The certification process is part of the broader state efforts to bolster the rural economy by embracing natural farming techniques, thereby uplifting farmers' income through sustainable farming practices. Over 3.06 lakh farmers have been trained in these techniques, with significant adoption across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

