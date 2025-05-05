Left Menu

Market Turbulence: Trade Tariffs Shake Key Indices

U.S. markets dipped as President Trump's new trade tariffs sparked fears of a global trade war, affecting major indices and companies like Netflix and Amazon. Despite some optimism from negotiation talks, the market awaits the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decision, with expectations of interest rate easing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:39 IST
In a significant market shift, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices fell on Monday as President Donald Trump announced additional trade tariffs, renewing concerns about a potential global trade war.

The move impacted Hollywood; Netflix saw a 2.1% drop, breaking an 11-day winning streak, while Paramount Global's stocks slid by 1%. Despite the downturn, investors maintain cautious optimism with upcoming negotiations.

The Federal Reserve's policy decision later this week remains a focal point for investors who are keenly watching clues about monetary policy easing amid fiscal tensions.

