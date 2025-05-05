Market Turbulence: Trade Tariffs Shake Key Indices

In a significant market shift, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices fell on Monday as President Donald Trump announced additional trade tariffs, renewing concerns about a potential global trade war.

The move impacted Hollywood; Netflix saw a 2.1% drop, breaking an 11-day winning streak, while Paramount Global's stocks slid by 1%. Despite the downturn, investors maintain cautious optimism with upcoming negotiations.

The Federal Reserve's policy decision later this week remains a focal point for investors who are keenly watching clues about monetary policy easing amid fiscal tensions.

