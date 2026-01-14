Amazon Ordered to Compensate TV Buyer Over Defective Product

In a landmark decision, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in suburban Mumbai has ruled against Amazon Seller Services Private Limited (ASSPL), mandating a refund and compensation to a customer who bought a faulty TV. The ruling emphasizes the accountability of e-commerce platforms in product transactions.

Led by President Pradeep Kadu and Member Gauri Kapse, the commission criticized Amazon's stance of being a mere intermediary in the transaction. It highlighted the platform's role in actively facilitating sales, engaging with consumers, and deriving commercial benefits, thereby holding it accountable for service deficiencies.

The case arose after a customer purchased a 40-inch Full HD LED TV via Amazon in 2018, only to face substandard sound and picture quality and a malfunctioning remote. The commission's verdict underscores a critical stance on the accountability of online platforms in the consumer service chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)