Amazon Ordered to Compensate TV Buyer Over Defective Product
A consumer commission has directed Amazon to issue a refund and compensation to a customer who purchased a defective TV. The commission emphasized that e-commerce platforms like Amazon cannot avoid liability by claiming to be mere intermediaries between buyers and third-party sellers.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark decision, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in suburban Mumbai has ruled against Amazon Seller Services Private Limited (ASSPL), mandating a refund and compensation to a customer who bought a faulty TV. The ruling emphasizes the accountability of e-commerce platforms in product transactions.
Led by President Pradeep Kadu and Member Gauri Kapse, the commission criticized Amazon's stance of being a mere intermediary in the transaction. It highlighted the platform's role in actively facilitating sales, engaging with consumers, and deriving commercial benefits, thereby holding it accountable for service deficiencies.
The case arose after a customer purchased a 40-inch Full HD LED TV via Amazon in 2018, only to face substandard sound and picture quality and a malfunctioning remote. The commission's verdict underscores a critical stance on the accountability of online platforms in the consumer service chain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Stands Firm: Medical Report Evidence Triumphs Over RTPCR in Compensation Case
RLP's Hanuman Beniwal Halts Farmers' March After Success in Talks Over Compensation Demands
High Court Orders Compensation for Unlawful Juvenile Detention
Brokers Busted in Multi-Crore Land Compensation Scam in Arunachal Pradesh
Champagne Unrest: LVMH Workers Demand Fair Compensation