Chandrababu Naidu Urges Swift Relief for Farmers Affected by Rains

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to expedite relief for farmers reeling from unexpected rains. During a crucial meeting, he emphasized prompt ex gratia payments, compensation for lightning victims, and proactive disaster measures, aiming to harness technology and ensure no loss of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:09 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In response to recent inclement weather, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday, issued a directive for swift compensation to farmers hit by untimely rains. He stressed that ex gratia payments should reach affected farmers by Tuesday evening, as per an official statement.

Holding a high-level meeting with key officials, Naidu called for immediate assessment and compensation for crop losses. Moreover, he urged that families of those who lost lives to lightning be compensated without delay. Officials are warned to remain vigilant, as more rain is anticipated in certain regions.

Naidu highlighted the need for humane response and coordination among district collectors and lower-level staff. Preliminary damage reports show extensive crop destruction across several districts, with West Godavari, Nandyal, Kakinada, and Satya Sai notably impacted. The CM also assured measures to purchase crops affected by rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

