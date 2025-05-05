Democratic States Challenge Trump's Wind Energy Halt
A coalition of Democratic attorneys general from 17 states and D.C. are suing to block President Trump's suspension of wind energy leases and permits. They argue the pause is unlawful, stating it endangers the wind industry and clean energy progress. The suit challenges the administration's legal authority.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:37 IST
In a significant legal battle, Democratic state attorneys general from 17 states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit to block President Donald Trump's directive to suspend new wind energy leasing and permitting.
Filed in a federal court in Boston, the lawsuit asserts that Trump's decision to pause federal wind energy approvals indefinitely is unlawful and detrimental to clean energy advancements.
The coalition argues that the suspension is an overreach of presidential power and violates federal administrative law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Federal Court Standoff: Controversy Over Abrego Garcia's Deported Status
Starbucks Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Coffee Sourcing from Brazilian Farms with Slave-Like Conditions
Trump asks the Supreme Court to allow ban on transgender members of the military to take effect, while lawsuits proceed, reports AP.
AmeriCorps Under Siege: Lawsuit Battles Trump Administration Cuts
Trump Administration's Legal Battle Over Michigan's Climate Lawsuit: A Clash Over Energy and Environment