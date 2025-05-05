Democratic States Challenge Trump's Wind Energy Halt

In a significant legal battle, Democratic state attorneys general from 17 states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit to block President Donald Trump's directive to suspend new wind energy leasing and permitting.

Filed in a federal court in Boston, the lawsuit asserts that Trump's decision to pause federal wind energy approvals indefinitely is unlawful and detrimental to clean energy advancements.

The coalition argues that the suspension is an overreach of presidential power and violates federal administrative law.

(With inputs from agencies.)