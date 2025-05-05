Left Menu

Democratic States Challenge Trump's Wind Energy Halt

A coalition of Democratic attorneys general from 17 states and D.C. are suing to block President Trump's suspension of wind energy leases and permits. They argue the pause is unlawful, stating it endangers the wind industry and clean energy progress. The suit challenges the administration's legal authority.

In a significant legal battle, Democratic state attorneys general from 17 states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit to block President Donald Trump's directive to suspend new wind energy leasing and permitting.

Filed in a federal court in Boston, the lawsuit asserts that Trump's decision to pause federal wind energy approvals indefinitely is unlawful and detrimental to clean energy advancements.

The coalition argues that the suspension is an overreach of presidential power and violates federal administrative law.

