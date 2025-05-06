Europe's Power Grid Crisis: A Call for Massive Investments

Europe faces an urgent challenge as its aging power grid grapples with increasing electricity demand and a surge in renewable energy output. Recent blackouts in Spain and Portugal underscore the need for substantial investment, estimated at trillions of dollars, to avert further power failures and modernize infrastructure.

Kristina Ruby, Secretary General at Eurelectric, emphasizes that the recent blackout serves as a wake-up call. The European Union's grid infrastructure, much of which dates back over four decades, requires a comprehensive overhaul to accommodate growing low-carbon energy production and mounting demand from data centers and electric vehicles.

The International Energy Agency reports that while global investment in renewables has nearly doubled since 2010, funding for grid enhancements remains stagnant at around $300 billion annually. Europe's power systems, including Spain and Portugal, urgently need improved interconnections and backup generation to ensure a stable supply, especially as the share of renewables continues to rise.

