Major IPS Reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh: Key Appointments and Transfers

In a sweeping administrative overhaul, the Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 14 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, affecting key leadership roles across several districts. Notably, the changes impact the Superintendents of Police (SP) in seven different districts.

Among the significant appointments, Mohit Gupta will serve as the Home Secretary in Lucknow. Raj Karan Nayyar steps in as SSP Gorakhpur, Gaurav Grover becomes SSP of Ayodhya, and Sanjay Kumar takes over as SSP Muzaffarnagar.

Other notable changes include Abhishek Singh's new role as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of the Saharanpur Zone. Meanwhile, Ajay Kumar Sahni and Vaibhav Krishna have been tasked with DIG roles in the Bareilly and Varanasi Zones, respectively, following a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

(With inputs from agencies.)