Major IPS Reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh: Key Appointments and Transfers
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the transfer of 14 IPS officers, including the SPs of seven districts, as part of a significant administrative reshuffle. Key appointments include positions of SSP in Muzaffarnagar, Gorakhpur, Etawah, and Ayodhya, along with SPs for Fatehpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Kaushambi.
In a sweeping administrative overhaul, the Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 14 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, affecting key leadership roles across several districts. Notably, the changes impact the Superintendents of Police (SP) in seven different districts.
Among the significant appointments, Mohit Gupta will serve as the Home Secretary in Lucknow. Raj Karan Nayyar steps in as SSP Gorakhpur, Gaurav Grover becomes SSP of Ayodhya, and Sanjay Kumar takes over as SSP Muzaffarnagar.
Other notable changes include Abhishek Singh's new role as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of the Saharanpur Zone. Meanwhile, Ajay Kumar Sahni and Vaibhav Krishna have been tasked with DIG roles in the Bareilly and Varanasi Zones, respectively, following a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
