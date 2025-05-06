Rising Spy Calls Escalate Tensions on India-Pakistan Border

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, security agencies have reported a significant increase in suspected espionage calls in border areas. Officials are cautiously monitoring the situation, urging locals to remain alert and cooperative in reporting any suspicious activities to the authorities.

In an exclusive interaction with ANI, Jaisalmer's Superintendent of Police Sudheer Choudhary revealed a concerning rise in attempts to extract sensitive information through phone calls. These calls often involve individuals masquerading as Army personnel or senior government officials. Choudhary stated, "Our internal meetings focused on ensuring all officers are vigilant. The impersonators seek details about critical infrastructure and troop movements."

The police urge civilians, notably those near defence installations, to not disclose information to unfamiliar callers and to report any such interaction. Choudhary highlighted a shift in tactics from utilizing honey traps to directly soliciting sensitive information. Already, an individual posing a threat has been detained. There are long-term visa holders in Jaisalmer with Pakistani connections who might face coercion or monetary lure to divulge classified information.

While refraining from explicitly blaming Pakistani agencies, intelligence bodies are investigating these occurrences. Focus is on preventive and early detection measures, with increased patrols by BSF and police in border regions. Residents near defence zones are being educated on security precautions. Citing a recent incident involving a man named Pathan Khan, SP Choudhary stressed the significance of prompt reporting, as negligence could lead to severe repercussions.

The intelligence apparatus remains proactive, warning that failure to report known suspicious activities will lead to accountability. Concurrently, the Union Home Ministry has directed states to conduct mock drills on May 7 to boost Civil Defence operations. These initiatives include activating Air Raid Warning Sirens and educating civilians, students, and others on protection strategies in case of aggression.

Additional preparedness efforts consist of implementing crash blackout protocols, camouflaging crucial installations, and refining evacuation plans rapidly. (ANI)

