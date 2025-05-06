Maharashtra Embarks on Comprehensive Coastal Mock Drills Amid Rising Tensions
Maharashtra, in alignment with Home Ministry mandates, is set to conduct comprehensive coastal mock drills, engaging various agencies. These drills aim at evaluating and enhancing preparedness against potential threats, especially amidst increasing tensions following recent terrorist attacks. The initiative involves training civilians and testing emergency protocols.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra is gearing up for a significant coastal mock drill exercise, orchestrated under the directives of the Home Ministry. According to the Director of Maharashtra Civil Defence, Prabhat Kumar, the exercise will see participation from all agencies under the collector's purview, signaling a robust, collaborative approach to disaster preparedness.
Highlighting a shift in focus since 2010, Kumar underscored the inclusion of disaster management in civil defence priorities. These drills, slated for tomorrow, aim to refine actions and identify areas for improvement, ensuring heightened readiness in the event of an emergency, a crucial step during times of escalated geopolitical tensions.
The Home Ministry's initiative not only mandates these drills in Maharashtra but across several states on May 7. Key measures include operationalising Air Raid Warning Sirens and educating civilians on vital civil defence strategies. As Lucknow's recent drills preface the nationwide exercise, local administrations echo their commitment to raising public awareness about emergency protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Rising Tensions Explored: Terrorist Attacks and Their Ramifications
Unity March in Vrindavan: Traders and Seers Rally Against Terrorist Attacks
Govt blocks 15 Pakistani YouTube channels following Home Ministry recommendation, say officials.
Cases of suspicious claims about NEET-UG flagged to home ministry's Cyber Crime Coordination Centre: Sources in National Testing Agency.
Union Home Ministry asks several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 for effective civil defence: Sources.