Maharashtra Embarks on Comprehensive Coastal Mock Drills Amid Rising Tensions

Maharashtra is gearing up for a significant coastal mock drill exercise, orchestrated under the directives of the Home Ministry. According to the Director of Maharashtra Civil Defence, Prabhat Kumar, the exercise will see participation from all agencies under the collector's purview, signaling a robust, collaborative approach to disaster preparedness.

Highlighting a shift in focus since 2010, Kumar underscored the inclusion of disaster management in civil defence priorities. These drills, slated for tomorrow, aim to refine actions and identify areas for improvement, ensuring heightened readiness in the event of an emergency, a crucial step during times of escalated geopolitical tensions.

The Home Ministry's initiative not only mandates these drills in Maharashtra but across several states on May 7. Key measures include operationalising Air Raid Warning Sirens and educating civilians on vital civil defence strategies. As Lucknow's recent drills preface the nationwide exercise, local administrations echo their commitment to raising public awareness about emergency protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)