Uttar Pradesh Secures 1500 MW Energy Deal to Lower Power Costs

The Uttar Pradesh government has finalized a 25-year agreement to purchase 1500 megawatts of electricity from a thermal project, achieving a record-low rate of Rs 5.38 per unit. This move is projected to save the state approximately Rs 2958 crore, providing cheaper, stable electricity from 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has reached a landmark agreement to procure 1500 megawatts of electricity from a thermal project. This 25-year deal, revealed at a cabinet meeting, is expected to significantly reduce power costs with a tariff of Rs 5.38 per unit.

The state will receive this more economical electricity starting in the financial year 2030-31, beating current rates of Rs 6.6 to Rs 9 per unit from existing projects. The initiative aims to meet energy demands and enhance self-reliance, as explained by Energy Minister AK Sharma.

The deal was secured through a competitive bidding process, with the selected private company topping proposals from several contenders. The agreement promises substantial savings for Uttar Pradesh and is modeled after a similar transaction executed in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

