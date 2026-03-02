Left Menu

Drone Debris in Novorossiysk: Impact and Response

Drone debris injures three in Novorossiysk, Russia, after Ukrainian drones targeted the region. The Russian defense ministry reported downing 172 drones across various locations, including the Black Sea. A Russian Premier League match was postponed due to ongoing missile alerts in Sochi's Black Sea resort city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2026 11:15 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 11:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Drone debris injured two women and a man when it fell on a house in Novorossiysk, a city located by the Black Sea, according to local authorities.

The Russian defense ministry announced it had intercepted 172 Ukrainian drones overnight. Among these, 67 were downed over the Black Sea, while another 66 were intercepted in the Krasnodar region, home to the naval base at Novorossiysk.

In light of these events, a Russian Premier League soccer match between Sochi and Spartak Moscow was rescheduled from Sunday to Monday due to missile alerts in Sochi, a Black Sea resort city, said the Russian Premier League.

