Drone Debris in Novorossiysk: Impact and Response

Drone debris injured two women and a man when it fell on a house in Novorossiysk, a city located by the Black Sea, according to local authorities.

The Russian defense ministry announced it had intercepted 172 Ukrainian drones overnight. Among these, 67 were downed over the Black Sea, while another 66 were intercepted in the Krasnodar region, home to the naval base at Novorossiysk.

In light of these events, a Russian Premier League soccer match between Sochi and Spartak Moscow was rescheduled from Sunday to Monday due to missile alerts in Sochi, a Black Sea resort city, said the Russian Premier League.