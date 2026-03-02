Left Menu

West Indies Captain Shai Hope Reflects on T20 World Cup Exit

West Indies captain Shai Hope takes responsibility for their T20 World Cup exit after falling short against India. Reflecting on missed opportunities and strategic mishaps, Hope emphasizes the need for faster batting and admits to execution failures during the powerplay, while praising India's Sanju for his match-winning performance.

Updated: 02-03-2026 11:10 IST
Following a crucial defeat to India that led to the West Indies' T20 World Cup elimination, captain Shai Hope candidly acknowledged his part in the loss. Hope admitted that a faster run rate might have posed a more formidable challenge for the Indian team in their must-win Super Eight match.

India successfully chased a target of 196 runs at Eden Gardens, capitalizing on the Windies' defensive tactics. Hope consumed 33 balls for 32 runs, leading to a shortfall of at least 20 runs in a high-scoring match, and he accepted blame for not setting a more aggressive pace at the outset.

Despite the defeat, Hope focused on the positive aspects of their campaign, highlighting improved powerplay performances and praising India's Sanju, whose unbeaten 97 clinched India's victory. The West Indies captain reiterated the importance of learning from tight-margin games to come back stronger.

