Gaza Under Siege: Food Crisis Amid Expanded Israeli Offensive

Israel's expanded offensive in Gaza has left residents traumatized and facing severe hardships due to repeated displacements and acute food shortages. Gazans, already suffering from a protracted conflict, express fear and uncertainty about their future amidst intensified Israeli military actions.

Since March 2, Gaza has been cut off from aid following the end of a two-month ceasefire. The United Nations and local authorities have criticized Israel's blockade that prevents food and medical supplies from entering the enclave. Local residents report extreme measures taken to source food as prices skyrocket.

The humanitarian crisis is worsening with Israeli officials planning to consolidate control over aid distribution and displace residents further south. The situation in Gaza is dire as its inhabitants endure the brunt of a decade-long conflict, exacerbated by the current military campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)