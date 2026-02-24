Left Menu

Gunmen in military uniforms storm a rural Ecuador property, killing at least 7, police say

It was the latest in a wave of drug-related violence that has led to soaring homicide rates in the South American nation. Last year more than 9,000 homicides were recorded in Ecuador, with most of the killings taking place in the coastal provinces of Guayas, Manabi and Esmeraldas.

PTI | Quito | Updated: 24-02-2026 00:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 00:40 IST
Gunmen in military uniforms storm a rural Ecuador property, killing at least 7, police say
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

Armed men in military uniforms Monday broke into a rural property in western Ecuador, killing at least seven people, police said. It was the latest in a wave of drug-related violence that has led to soaring homicide rates in the South American nation. Ecuadorian police said the attack took place early in the morning when a dozen people disguised as soldiers and carrying weapons stormed a seaside property in Manabi and riddled the victims with bullets, including three adult brothers. Ecuador's homicide rate has quintupled since 2020, with the South American nation registering its highest homicide rate in recent history last year - when there were 50 homicides per every 100,000 residents, according to the Interior Ministry. The spike in violent crime comes as drug gangs from Mexico and Colombia and their local allies fight over the control of drug-trafficking routes and ports that are used to ship cocaine toward the United States. In January, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency in seven provinces, enabling police to search homes without warrants and the military to patrol urban areas. Noboa has blamed the Colombian government for contributing to the violence, arguing that it has not done enough to control rebel groups and drug traffickers operating along their shared border. Colombia has denied the accusations, which recently led to a trade war between the neighboring countries. Last year more than 9,000 homicides were recorded in Ecuador, with most of the killings taking place in the coastal provinces of Guayas, Manabi and Esmeraldas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles; weighed by software, financials amid revived global tariff angst

US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles; weighed by software, financials amid revived ...

 Global
2
Stones pelted, vehicles vandalised as Panipat refinery workers' protest turns violent

Stones pelted, vehicles vandalised as Panipat refinery workers' protest turn...

 India
3
SP's support base declining, should pay attention to its affairs: BJP

SP's support base declining, should pay attention to its affairs: BJP

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Canada summons OpenAI safety team to Ottawa after school shooting

UPDATE 1-Canada summons OpenAI safety team to Ottawa after school shooting

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026