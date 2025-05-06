Left Menu

NLCIL and RVUNL Ink Deal for 810 MW Solar Power Boost in Rajasthan

NLC India Ltd, through its renewables arm, enters a power purchase agreement with Rajasthan's RVUNL for an upcoming 810 MW solar project. Located in Bikaner, the project aims to generate 2 billion green power units annually, offsetting 1.5 million metric tonnes of CO2 and supporting India's low-carbon transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) announced that its renewable energy division has entered into a power purchase agreement with RVUNL for a significant solar project.

The 810 MW venture, taking shape in Bikaner's sun-rich district, was secured through a tariff-based competitive bidding process.

Anticipated to produce 2 billion units of green energy yearly, it will also offset 1.5 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions, marking a milestone in India's green transition.

