NLCIL and RVUNL Ink Deal for 810 MW Solar Power Boost in Rajasthan

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) announced that its renewable energy division has entered into a power purchase agreement with RVUNL for a significant solar project.

The 810 MW venture, taking shape in Bikaner's sun-rich district, was secured through a tariff-based competitive bidding process.

Anticipated to produce 2 billion units of green energy yearly, it will also offset 1.5 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions, marking a milestone in India's green transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)