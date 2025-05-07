Left Menu

QNB Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Branch in India's GIFT City

QNB, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has opened its first branch in India's GIFT City, marking its expansion into the country's burgeoning banking sector. The branch will cater to both onshore and offshore clients, providing liability and credit-focused products to support economic growth.

Updated: 07-05-2025 10:39 IST
QNB, the biggest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has launched a new branch in GIFT City, Gujarat, India's first international financial center.

QNB CEO, Mr. Abdullah Mubarak Al Khalifa, noted that India's banking sector is set for rapid growth, benefiting from strong economic prospects and improved asset quality. The GIFT City branch is opening as Indian companies seek robust banking partners. This expansion aligns with QNB's global strategy, presenting significant opportunities for wholesale banking.

Mr. Ali Darwish, Senior Executive VP of International Business, emphasized India's ascending role in the global economy and supply chain. With foreign exchange reserves exceeding USD 650 billion, the GIFT branch enhances QNB's regional network, offering a wide range of financial products.

