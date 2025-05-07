Left Menu

Welspun Corp Secures Landmark Rs 1,950 Crore Export Order

Welspun Corp Ltd has received an export order worth Rs 1,950 crore for line pipes and bends. This boosts its global order book to about Rs 19,300 crore. The contract, to be executed between FY26 and FY27, further strengthens WCL's presence in the global market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 11:19 IST
Welspun Corp Secures Landmark Rs 1,950 Crore Export Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, May 7 – In a significant boost to its global standing, homegrown manufacturing giant Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) has clinched an export order valued at Rs 1,950 crore for the supply of line pipes and bends. This deal considerably boosts the company's consolidated global order book, now at approximately Rs 19,300 crore, the company announced.

The orders pertain to coated Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welding (LSAW) line pipes vital for transporting liquids and gases, to be delivered in fiscal years 2026 and 2027. WCL, known for its prowess in manufacturing large-diameter pipes, continues to expand its footprint, serving diverse industries across six continents and more than 50 countries.

Ranked among the top three in its field globally, WCL also produces ductile iron pipes and stainless-steel products, offering essential solutions for both onshore and offshore applications, cementing its place as a key player in the energy and transport sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025