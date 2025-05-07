Welspun Corp Secures Landmark Rs 1,950 Crore Export Order

New Delhi, May 7 – In a significant boost to its global standing, homegrown manufacturing giant Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) has clinched an export order valued at Rs 1,950 crore for the supply of line pipes and bends. This deal considerably boosts the company's consolidated global order book, now at approximately Rs 19,300 crore, the company announced.

The orders pertain to coated Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welding (LSAW) line pipes vital for transporting liquids and gases, to be delivered in fiscal years 2026 and 2027. WCL, known for its prowess in manufacturing large-diameter pipes, continues to expand its footprint, serving diverse industries across six continents and more than 50 countries.

Ranked among the top three in its field globally, WCL also produces ductile iron pipes and stainless-steel products, offering essential solutions for both onshore and offshore applications, cementing its place as a key player in the energy and transport sectors.

