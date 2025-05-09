Left Menu

Bank of India Surges with Q4 Profit Boost: Key Insights

State-owned Bank of India reported an 82% surge in Q4 net profit, driven by treasury gains and recoveries from written-off accounts. While core net interest income saw modest growth, other income significantly increased. The bank aims for continued loan and deposit growth amidst external challenges and policy expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bank of India has reported an impressive 82% increase in its fourth-quarter net profit, amounting to Rs 2,626 crore. This surge is attributed to significant treasury gains and recoveries from previously written-off accounts.

The bank's core net interest income modestly grew by 2% to Rs 6,063 crore, but a remarkable 96% rise in other income, totaling Rs 3,428 crore, bolstered overall financial performance. Notable recoveries from written-off accounts soared by 195% to Rs 1,193 crore, while treasury gains increased by 87% to Rs 711 crore.

Despite a narrowed net interest margin (NIM) at 2.61%, down from last year's 2.92%, the lender observed a 13.74% growth in advances and a 10.65% rise in overall deposits. The bank's managing director, Rajneesh Karnatak, announced future targets, including a 12-13% loan growth in FY26. The bank remains vigilant in cybersecurity amidst geopolitical tensions, adhering to the latest advisories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

