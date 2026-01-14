Left Menu

Greenland's Rich Mineral Deposits: A Strategic Asset Under Global Scrutiny

Greenland's mineral wealth, including rare earths, graphite, copper, and gold, holds strategic value. The island is central to geopolitical interests due to its resources. However, environmental restrictions and indigenous opposition impede exploitation. Key mining entities are navigating legal and developmental challenges in their quests to harness these valuable deposits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 23:02 IST
In a bid to fortify geopolitical alliances, the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland convened with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. President Donald Trump's push to acquire Greenland has heightened U.S. interest due to the region's strategic location and untapped mineral wealth.

Greenland is home to significant deposits of critical minerals. Despite a ban on oil and natural gas extraction due to environmental concerns, the island houses 25 of the 34 minerals labeled as "critical raw materials" by the European Commission. However, persistent regulatory and indigenous resistance have hampered mining efforts.

Rare earth elements vital for EV and wind turbine manufacturing are concentrated in Greenland's Gardar province. Companies such as Critical Metals Corp and Neo Performance Materials are vying for exploitation licenses. Efforts are underway to navigate legal obstacles and optimize Greenland's immense mineral potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

