Greenland's Rich Mineral Deposits: A Strategic Asset Under Global Scrutiny

In a bid to fortify geopolitical alliances, the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland convened with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. President Donald Trump's push to acquire Greenland has heightened U.S. interest due to the region's strategic location and untapped mineral wealth.

Greenland is home to significant deposits of critical minerals. Despite a ban on oil and natural gas extraction due to environmental concerns, the island houses 25 of the 34 minerals labeled as "critical raw materials" by the European Commission. However, persistent regulatory and indigenous resistance have hampered mining efforts.

Rare earth elements vital for EV and wind turbine manufacturing are concentrated in Greenland's Gardar province. Companies such as Critical Metals Corp and Neo Performance Materials are vying for exploitation licenses. Efforts are underway to navigate legal obstacles and optimize Greenland's immense mineral potential.

