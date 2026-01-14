Banking Boom: U.S. Giants See Profits Surge Amid Loan Growth

U.S. banking giants recorded a surge in fourth-quarter profits, thanks to heightened borrowing demand that holds promising prospects for future earnings. Bank of America experienced an 8% growth in average loans, with net interest income reaching a record $15.9 billion, according to reports released on Wednesday.

JPMorgan Chase saw a 9% increase in average loans. Bank of America's CFO Alastair Borthwick attributed the growth across all consumer borrowing categories to an encouraging Q4, and expressed optimism for continued commercial borrowing in a growing economy. S&P Global Market Intelligence analysts are optimistic about sustained growth into 2026, driven by economic stability and favorable lending conditions.

Citigroup reported a 7% rise in average loans, bolstered by U.S. personal banking and market services. Wells Fargo's loans grew 12% for its commercial sectors, with revenue hikes from auto and card lending, as CFO Mike Santomassimo noted the resumption of robust loan growth.

