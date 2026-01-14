Banking Boom: U.S. Giants See Profits Surge Amid Loan Growth
U.S. banking giants reported increased profits in the fourth quarter, supported by an uplift in borrowing demand. Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase recorded notable loan growth, which analysts view positively for future earnings. Citigroup and Wells Fargo also reported rises in loans, forecasting continued momentum.
U.S. banking giants recorded a surge in fourth-quarter profits, thanks to heightened borrowing demand that holds promising prospects for future earnings. Bank of America experienced an 8% growth in average loans, with net interest income reaching a record $15.9 billion, according to reports released on Wednesday.
JPMorgan Chase saw a 9% increase in average loans. Bank of America's CFO Alastair Borthwick attributed the growth across all consumer borrowing categories to an encouraging Q4, and expressed optimism for continued commercial borrowing in a growing economy. S&P Global Market Intelligence analysts are optimistic about sustained growth into 2026, driven by economic stability and favorable lending conditions.
Citigroup reported a 7% rise in average loans, bolstered by U.S. personal banking and market services. Wells Fargo's loans grew 12% for its commercial sectors, with revenue hikes from auto and card lending, as CFO Mike Santomassimo noted the resumption of robust loan growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
