Pakistani Drone Intrusion Escalates Indo-Pak Tensions

Tensions between India and Pakistan have intensified, following the incursion of Pakistani drones into Indian territory. On Friday, a drone attack in Firozpur, Punjab resulted in injuries to three civilians, who were swiftly taken to the hospital, confirmed SSP Ferozepur Bhupinder Singh Sidhu.

Amidst these developments, Indian air defense successfully intercepted numerous drones in the regions of Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot. Bhupinder Singh Sidhu noted that the majority had been neutralized. The incident follows thwarted attempts by Pakistan to target civilian infrastructure along the Line of Control and the International border.

Amid escalating tensions, a precautionary blackout was enforced in several areas, including Akhnoor, Udhampur, Ambala, Panchkula, Firozpur, and Jaisalmer. This comes after the Pakistani military violated the ceasefire, launching multiple drones and airspace intrusions. According to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, 300 to 400 Turkish-made drones were deployed in an attempt to infiltrate 36 locations, with many being shot down by Indian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)