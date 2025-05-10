Iran and US to Resume Crucial Nuclear Talks in Oman
Iran will engage in a fourth round of nuclear discussions with the United States in Oman, noted Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. The talks, aiming to revive the stalled 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by President Trump, are crucial as both parties seek a resolution to the nuclear program dispute.
Iran has confirmed it will participate in a fourth round of nuclear negotiations with the United States, scheduled to occur on Sunday in Oman, according to Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. The discussions aim to progress towards reinstating the 2015 agreement, previously dismantled by the U.S. under Trump's administration.
President Trump withdrew from the nuclear accord in 2018, raising tensions and threats of military action if a new deal isn't reached. These talks seek to address concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions, believed by Western nations to potentially aim for weaponization, though Iran maintains they serve civilian purposes.
The talks, initially postponed due to logistical hurdles, have been rescheduled in Muscat, Oman, with the involvement of mediating officials. Emphasizing the importance of addressing international anxieties, the continued dialogue reflects a cautious optimism about resolving long-standing disagreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- US
- nuclear talks
- Oman
- Trump
- nuclear deal
- Tehran
- negotiations
- nuclear program
- Araqchi
ALSO READ
Trump's Bold Stand: 'Vladimir, STOP!' Amidst Russia's Aggression in Ukraine
Trump Targets ActBlue: A Political Power Play Unfolds
Judges Block Trump's Education Funding Threats over DEI Efforts
Shake-Up in U.S. Climate and Energy Policy Under Trump Administration
Tariff Tensions: European SMEs Rethink U.S. Expansion Amid Trump's Unpredictable Policies