Iran and US to Resume Crucial Nuclear Talks in Oman

Iran will engage in a fourth round of nuclear discussions with the United States in Oman, noted Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. The talks, aiming to revive the stalled 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by President Trump, are crucial as both parties seek a resolution to the nuclear program dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 01:13 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 01:13 IST
Iran has confirmed it will participate in a fourth round of nuclear negotiations with the United States, scheduled to occur on Sunday in Oman, according to Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. The discussions aim to progress towards reinstating the 2015 agreement, previously dismantled by the U.S. under Trump's administration.

President Trump withdrew from the nuclear accord in 2018, raising tensions and threats of military action if a new deal isn't reached. These talks seek to address concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions, believed by Western nations to potentially aim for weaponization, though Iran maintains they serve civilian purposes.

The talks, initially postponed due to logistical hurdles, have been rescheduled in Muscat, Oman, with the involvement of mediating officials. Emphasizing the importance of addressing international anxieties, the continued dialogue reflects a cautious optimism about resolving long-standing disagreements.

