High-Stakes Trade Talks: China and U.S. Seek to Navigate Economic Turbulence

For the first time, China and the United States are coming together for major trade discussions aimed at resolving the simmering tensions that have significantly affected their economies. The summit, to be held in Switzerland, seeks to address what many experts call a lose-lose situation.

The U.S., embroiled in a global trade war initiated by former President Donald Trump, seeks to reduce its trade deficit and persuade China to shift away from its current economic model. China, meanwhile, desires equal treatment on the global stage and resists external influence on its development.

Amid rising tensions over tariffs, non-trade disputes like fentanyl and tech restrictions could complicate proceedings. Analysts predict minimal resolution from these talks, though any tariff rollback may briefly calm financial markets. Observers remain focused on both nations' strategies as they navigate these sensitive negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)