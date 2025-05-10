Left Menu

Tragic Setback in Superyacht Salvage: Diver's Death Halts Operation

The recovery effort to salvage Mike Lynch's sunken superyacht off Sicily has been paused after a diver died. The Bayesian, sunk by a downburst, claimed seven lives last year. Investigations are ongoing, and the salvage team has urged media patience during this time of mourning and inquiry.

Updated: 10-05-2025 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Efforts to recover tech tycoon Mike Lynch's sunken superyacht in Sicily have been halted following a diver's death, the salvage company reported on Saturday.

The Bayesian, moored near Porticello, capsized last year due to a fierce downburst, killing Lynch, his daughter, and five others. The current pause is to allow investigations and mourning of the respected diver who died during the operations.

Authorities are probing the accident involving a 39-year-old Dutch diver from Hebo Maritiemservice, reportedly struck by metal debris. Salvage operations, crucial for unraveling the mystery of the yacht's sinking, were scheduled for later this month but are now delayed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

