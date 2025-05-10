Tragic Setback in Superyacht Salvage: Diver's Death Halts Operation

Efforts to recover tech tycoon Mike Lynch's sunken superyacht in Sicily have been halted following a diver's death, the salvage company reported on Saturday.

The Bayesian, moored near Porticello, capsized last year due to a fierce downburst, killing Lynch, his daughter, and five others. The current pause is to allow investigations and mourning of the respected diver who died during the operations.

Authorities are probing the accident involving a 39-year-old Dutch diver from Hebo Maritiemservice, reportedly struck by metal debris. Salvage operations, crucial for unraveling the mystery of the yacht's sinking, were scheduled for later this month but are now delayed.

